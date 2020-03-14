Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, March 16: The guest is Ginny Sassaman, author of “Preaching Happiness: Creating a Just and Joyful World.”
Tuesday, March 17: A discussion of the upcoming Racine Unified referendum with RUSD School Board president Brian O’Connell, School Board member Mike Frontier, and RUSD’s Chief of Operations Shannon Gordon.
Wednesday, March 18: The guest is Neal Bascomb, author of “Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress, and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler’s Best.” This is a story that in many ways parallels the triumph of Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympics — but a story that is much less well known.
Thursday, March 19: The guest is James Schatzman, artistic director of the Choral Arts Society.
Friday, March 20: The guest is Amy Teitel, author of “Fighting for Space: 2 Pilots and their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight.”
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, March 15 (4 p.m.): Lesley Walker, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Parkside, and Russel Johnson, associate music professor (jazz), talk about the critically-acclaimed acts coming to UW-Parkside for Jazz Week 2020. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, March 17, and Sunday, March 22 (4 p.m.): The guests are members of the Kenosha Relay For Life Event leadership, Michelle Jenewein and Sharon Bernett, to talk about the upcoming kickoff celebration and open house event on March 23 in the UW-Parkside Grand Ballroom. This year, Relay For Life of Kenosha is celebrating its 25th Anniversary, and this is the 10th year that UW-Parkside has hosted the annual Relay For Life event. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, March 24, and Sunday, March 29 (4 p.m.): For Episode 100 of “Parkside Today,” the guests are UW-Parkside Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin and Chancellor Debbie Ford. In this episode, they talk about the RangerVision 2020 project, a $5 million campaign to enhance the indoor Sport & Activity Center. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.