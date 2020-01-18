Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Jan. 20: Jacqueline Pritchett shares her amazing story of growing up in Kenosha in abject poverty and even periods of homelessness . But she went on to graduate from Bradford High School and Carthage College and hopes to soon open private practice in Kenosha as a psychologist serving under-served populations. She is scheduled to speak Tuesday night at the Kenosha Civil War Museum as part of the museum's Courageous Conversations series.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: The guest is Nisha Zenoff, author of "The Unspeakable Loss: How to you live after a child dies."
Wednesday, Jan. 22: The guest is Martin Fletcher, author of "The War Reporter."
Thursday, Jan. 23: The guest is Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College.
Friday, Jan. 24: The guest is Mary Roach, author of "Bonk: The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex."
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Jan. 19 (4 p.m.): The guest is Christopher Adams, chief technical officer for Dominion Properties, who will talk about the famous Zahn’s building in Racine, which was built in 1924 and is now being transformed into a boutique hotel. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 26 (4 p.m.): The guest is Zaid Altahat, assistant professor computer science, and Timothy Knautz, senior lecturer in the computer science department. In addition to their responsibilities as members of the faculty, Zaid and Tim direct the award-winning UW-Parkside App Factory. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.