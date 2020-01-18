Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Jan. 20: Jacqueline Pritchett shares her amazing story of growing up in Kenosha in abject poverty and even periods of homelessness . But she went on to graduate from Bradford High School and Carthage College and hopes to soon open private practice in Kenosha as a psychologist serving under-served populations. She is scheduled to speak Tuesday night at the Kenosha Civil War Museum as part of the museum's Courageous Conversations series.

Tuesday, Jan. 21: The guest is Nisha Zenoff, author of "The Unspeakable Loss: How to you live after a child dies."

Wednesday, Jan. 22: The guest is Martin Fletcher, author of "The War Reporter."

Thursday, Jan. 23: The guest is Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College.

