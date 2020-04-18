Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, April 20: Part One: Dr. Thomas Noer, Valor Distinguished Professor of the Humanities and professor of history at Carthage, talks about the most serious epidemics that have been part of American history. Part Two: Joy Cho shares thoughts on supporting small businesses during COVID-19.

Tuesday, April 21: Part One: Guida Brown, executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs, talks about the challenges that the COVID-19 crisis is posing to people struggling with addiction. Part Two: Michael Mahoney, DIrector of Chicago Services for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.