Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, April 20: Part One: Dr. Thomas Noer, Valor Distinguished Professor of the Humanities and professor of history at Carthage, talks about the most serious epidemics that have been part of American history. Part Two: Joy Cho shares thoughts on supporting small businesses during COVID-19.
Tuesday, April 21: Part One: Guida Brown, executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs, talks about the challenges that the COVID-19 crisis is posing to people struggling with addiction. Part Two: Michael Mahoney, DIrector of Chicago Services for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
Wednesday, April 22: Dr. Jonathan Shailor, professor of communication at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, talks about an online collaboration that he organized with 17 of his colleagues from the Shakespeare in Prisons Network for a performance of Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus.” (More such readings are planned.) He also talks about the experience of transferring his teaching to an online format.
Thursday, April 23: The guest is Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College.
Friday, April 24: The guest is Tom Clavin, author of “Tombstone” and Ed Ruggero, author of “Blame the Dead.”
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, April 19 (4 p.m.): The guests are Associate Professors Dr. Natalia Taft and Dr. Christopher Noto, who will discuss new technologies that benefit scientific research. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, April 21, and Sunday, April 26 (4 p.m.): The gusts are Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Director Dottie Kay Bowersox to talk about Racine’s initiatives to “flatten the curve.” Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, April 28, and Sunday, May 3 (4 p.m.): The guest is Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and City Administrator Randy Hernandez to talk about Kenosha’s initiatives to “flatten the curve” and about developments in Kenosha.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
