Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Dec. 9: The guest is Lydia Pine, author of "Genuine Fakes: How Phony Things Teach Us About Real Stuff."

Tuesday, Dec. 10: The guest is Robert Hardaway, author of "Saving the Electoral College: Why the National Popular Vote Would Undermine Democracy."

Wednesday, Dec. 11: A preview of the RTG's production of "The Wizard of Oz." Also, Tobin Smith, author of "Foxocracy: Inside the Network's Playbook of Tribal Warfare."

Thursday, Dec. 12: Nan Calvert's monthly visit to the program.

Friday, Dec. 13: Jessica DeBoer previews the Dec. 15 Sing Along Messiah at First United Methodist Church in Kenosha.