Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Dec. 9: The guest is Lydia Pine, author of "Genuine Fakes: How Phony Things Teach Us About Real Stuff."
Tuesday, Dec. 10: The guest is Robert Hardaway, author of "Saving the Electoral College: Why the National Popular Vote Would Undermine Democracy."
Wednesday, Dec. 11: A preview of the RTG's production of "The Wizard of Oz." Also, Tobin Smith, author of "Foxocracy: Inside the Network's Playbook of Tribal Warfare."
Thursday, Dec. 12: Nan Calvert's monthly visit to the program.
Friday, Dec. 13: Jessica DeBoer previews the Dec. 15 Sing Along Messiah at First United Methodist Church in Kenosha.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Dec. 8, (4 p.m.): John Mielke talks to John Bruch, director of facilities management at UW-Parkside, about how the university prepares for the winter and what challenges there are in keeping things running. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 15 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dr. Virginia Emery, adult student program manager, and Stacy Tinholt, adult student enrollment counselor, who will talk about the new Center for Adult and Returning Students that opened this fall at UW-Parkside. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 22 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside chemistry professor Dr. Francis “Frannie” Mann, editor of the Journal of Nutrition, Food Research, and Technology, talks about growing cranberries. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.