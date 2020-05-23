Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, May 25: No Morning Show broadcast because of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 26: The guest is Helen Sampson, quality coordinator for the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center, who will talk about the services they are continuing to provide during COVID-19 ... and a new grocery-shopping service that have begun to offer.

Wednesday, May 27: Sam Sacket shares his story as a nursing student at Gateway Technical College.

Thursday, May 28: The guest is Chad Seales, author of “Religion Around Bono.” The book is an illuminating look at the beliefs, principles and influence of Bono, lead singer for the group U2.

Friday, May 29: Area clergy talk about the possibility of moving towards in-person worship.