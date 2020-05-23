Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, May 25: No Morning Show broadcast because of Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 26: The guest is Helen Sampson, quality coordinator for the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center, who will talk about the services they are continuing to provide during COVID-19 ... and a new grocery-shopping service that have begun to offer.
Wednesday, May 27: Sam Sacket shares his story as a nursing student at Gateway Technical College.
Thursday, May 28: The guest is Chad Seales, author of “Religion Around Bono.” The book is an illuminating look at the beliefs, principles and influence of Bono, lead singer for the group U2.
Friday, May 29: Area clergy talk about the possibility of moving towards in-person worship.
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, May 24 (4 p.m.): The guest is Kenosha Community Outreach Coordinator Katherine Marks and M.T. Boyle of the Racine County executive’s office to talk about the importance of the census, their efforts in promoting the census, and what challenges they have faced. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, May 26, and Sunday, May 31 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Chemistry Professor Lori Allen and Bryan Lewis, associate dean for the College of Natural and Health Sciences, talk about what’s new in the college. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.