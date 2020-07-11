Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, July 13: From the archives: Eric Klinnenberg, author of "Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago." Monday is the 25th anniversary (to the day) of the beginning of the worst heat wave in Chicago history. For a solid week in July 1995, the city and its suburbs experienced high temperatures in the triple digits, and by the end of the heat wave, more than 700 people had perished because of its effects. Klinnenberg studied why certain neighborhoods and demographics suffered especially high death rates- and also analyzed how various kinds of media portrayed the disaster as it was unfolding.
Tuesday, July 14: The guest is Dr. Khyati Joshi, author of "White Christian Privilege: The Illusion of Religious Equality in America." Professor Joshi seeks in this book to explain some of the ways in which Christianity is regarded as the 'norm' in the United States and how that affects everything from the wording of our laws to the structure of our calendar, and how this attitude about Christianity has the effect of discriminating against those of other faiths as well as those who have no religious faith whatsoever.
Wednesday, July 15: The guests are Dr. Bryan Albrecht, the president of Gateway Technical College, Dr. Eric Gallien, superintendent of the Racine Unified School District, and Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County Executive, who will discuss the impact of COVID-19.
Thursday, July 16: The guest is Robert Weintraub, author of "The Divine Miss Marble: A Life of Tennis, Fame, and Mystery." Weintraub's book examines the life and career of Alice Marble, one of the most gifted and successful tennis players of the twentieth century.
Friday, July 17: The guests are Nan Calvert and Marla Garrison, from McHenry College who is a renowned expert on dragonflies and damselflies.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — As of May 29, the UW-Parkside Student Center is closed, so WIPZ 101.5 FM will not be broadcasting over the duration of the summer. Slated episodes will still be posted and new episodes will be coming. Episodes can be found on uwp.edu/parksidetoday. Also, “Parkside Today” is now available as a podcast and can be found on major platforms. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
