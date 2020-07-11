Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, July 13: From the archives: Eric Klinnenberg, author of "Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago." Monday is the 25th anniversary (to the day) of the beginning of the worst heat wave in Chicago history. For a solid week in July 1995, the city and its suburbs experienced high temperatures in the triple digits, and by the end of the heat wave, more than 700 people had perished because of its effects. Klinnenberg studied why certain neighborhoods and demographics suffered especially high death rates- and also analyzed how various kinds of media portrayed the disaster as it was unfolding.