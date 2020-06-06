Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, June 8: The guest is Brian Dumaine, author of “Bezonomics: How Amazon is Changing Our Lives and what the world’s best companies are learning from it.”
Tuesday, June 9: The guests are Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, Ray Koukari, Dean of Manufacturing, Engineering and IT at GTC, and entrepreneur Jeff Daniel.
Wednesday, June 10: The guest is Ingrid Newkirk, co-founder of PETA, and coauthor of “Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries about Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to show them Compassion.”
Thursday, June 11: The guests are Nan Calvert, from Root-Pike WIN, and Mary Ann Feist, curator of the Wisconsin State Herbarium and president of the Wisconsin Botanical Club.
Friday, June 12: The guest is Howard Means, author of “Splash! 10,000 Years of Swimming.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — As of May 29, the UW-Parkside Student Center is closed, so WIPZ 101.5 FM will not be broadcasting over the duration of the summer. Slated episodes will still be posted and new episodes will be coming. Episodes can be found on uwp.edu/parksidetoday. Also, Parkside Today is now available as a podcast and can be found on major platforms. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, June 7, (4 p.m.): The guest is Dr. Peter Knight, chair of the Business Department in the College of Business, Economics, and Computing at UW-Parkside, and two students, Julie Asher and Sarah Coughlin, to take about their experience in the sales program, the recent virtual sales competition, and more. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, June 9, and Sunday, June 14 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dr. Bingqing Wu to talk about how management is different post pandemic and her teaching experience at UW-Parkside. Also, UW-Parkside student Kyle Racas interviews Gia Gutierrez, Outreach and Program manager for the college of Social Science and Professional Studies, to talk about the new program “Parkside Presente”! Hosts: John Mielke and Kyle Racas.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
