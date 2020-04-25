Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, April 27: Part 1: Dr. Sarah Pina, Assistant Professor of Latin Literature at UW-Parkside, and Gabby Richardson, a pre-med student minoring in Spanish, talk about their experience with online teaching/learning. Part 2: Local author James Neibaur talks about great movies to watch during COVID-19.
Tuesday, April 28: The guest is Dr. Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College.
Wednesday, April 29: The guests are Rita Hagen, executive director of Hospice Alliance and Jennifer Sytkowski, bereavement coordinator. They will talk about the work that continues to be done at Hospice Alliance even during COVID-19.
Thursday, April 30: Part one: The guest is Dr. Debbie Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Part two: The guest is Dr. John Swallow, president of Carthage College. They will give us updates on how their respective schools are doing during COVID-19.
Friday, May 1: The guest is Benjamin Teitelbaum, author of "War for Eternity: Inside Steve Bannon's Far-Right Circle of Global Power Brokers."
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, April 26 (4 p.m.): The gusts are Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Director Dottie Kay Bowersox to talk about Racine’s initiatives to “flatten the curve.” Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, April 28, and Sunday, May 3 (4 p.m.): The guest is Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and City Administrator Randy Hernandez to talk about Kenosha’s initiatives to “flatten the curve” and about developments in Kenosha.
Tuesday, May 5, and Sunday, May 10 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dr. Peggy James, Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies, and Dr. Christopher Hudspeth, associate professor in philosophy, to talk about the upcoming 2020 Election Experience course at UW-Parkside this fall semester.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
