Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

Friday, May 1: The guest is Benjamin Teitelbaum, author of "War for Eternity: Inside Steve Bannon's Far-Right Circle of Global Power Brokers."

WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.

‘Parkside Today’

SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:

Sunday, April 26 (4 p.m.): The gusts are Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Director Dottie Kay Bowersox to talk about Racine’s initiatives to “flatten the curve.” Host: John Mielke.

Tuesday, April 28, and Sunday, May 3 (4 p.m.): The guest is Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and City Administrator Randy Hernandez to talk about Kenosha’s initiatives to “flatten the curve” and about developments in Kenosha.