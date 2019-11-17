Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Nov. 17 (4 p.m.): Host John Mielke talks to Bob Bennett, Senior Fellow at the Center for Digital Government and the founder of B2 Civic Solutions, an international smart cities consultancy firm. Bob and John talk about the notion of smart cities and what being a “smart” city means for residents.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 24 (4 p.m.): The guest is Tammy Myers, of Mrs. Myers’ Reading Room. Tammy talks about The Myers’ Method and how her innovative program helps children in all walks of life. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 1 (4 p.m.): In this special episode of “Parkside Today,” host John Mielke talks with key members of the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. The UW MIA RIP focuses on advancing the recovery of MIA service members by involving an academic blend of knowledge and research as well as educating students in a number of scholarly disciplines. Recent team tasking by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has been focused on the recovery and identification of World War II U.S. Forces in the European Theater. Mielke is joined by Charles Konsitszke, associate director for the Biotechnology Center at UW-Madison, and founder and team lead of the UW MIA RIP; Samantha Zinnen, UW-Madison alumna and historical research Lead for the project; and, Torrey Tiedeman, UW-Madison senior and a Marine Corps veteran, who also serves on the Board of Regents for the UW System.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.