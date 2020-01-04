Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Jan. 6: The guest is Mary Ellen Geist, author of “Measure of the Heart: Caring for a Parent with Alzheimer’s.” Geist gave up a thriving career in broadcast journalism to return home and care for her ailing father.

Tuesday, Jan. 7: The guest is Stefan Klein, author of “Leonardo’s Legacy: How da Vinci Re-imagined the World.”

Wednesday, Jan. 8: Carthage student Emma Swain talks about her one-act play “Wire Taps,” a heartfelt coming-out story, which is comprised entirely of phone calls, text messages, and voice mails — and is completely non-binary in its use of pronouns. It has been accepted for a public reading at the Region III Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in Madison.

