Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Jan. 6: The guest is Mary Ellen Geist, author of “Measure of the Heart: Caring for a Parent with Alzheimer’s.” Geist gave up a thriving career in broadcast journalism to return home and care for her ailing father.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: The guest is Stefan Klein, author of “Leonardo’s Legacy: How da Vinci Re-imagined the World.”
Wednesday, Jan. 8: Carthage student Emma Swain talks about her one-act play “Wire Taps,” a heartfelt coming-out story, which is comprised entirely of phone calls, text messages, and voice mails — and is completely non-binary in its use of pronouns. It has been accepted for a public reading at the Region III Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in Madison.
Thursday, Jan. 9: Nan Calvert’s first Morning Show visit of 2020 is with Doug Tallamy, professor of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware, who is one of the country’s leading authorities on native plant gardening.
Friday, Jan. 10: The guest is Caroline Alexander, author of “The Bounty: The True Story of the Mutiny on the Bounty.”
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Jan. 5 (4 p.m.): In this special episode of Parkside Today, John Mielke travels the campus and asks various faculty and staff members what they’re grateful for. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.