Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Jan. 27: From the archives: A 1990 interview with french-horn virtuoso Barry Tuckwell, recorded when he came to Kenosha to play with the Kenosha Symphony during its 50th anniversary season. Tuckwell died last week at the age of 88.

Tuesday, Jan. 28: The guest is Andrew Burroughs, author of “Everyday Engineering: How Engineers See.”

Wednesday, Jan. 29: The guest is Dr. Jerald Mast, associate professor of political science at Carthage College, who offers his thoughts on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Thursday, Jan. 30: The guest is Roisin Meaney, author of “Semi-Sweet: A Novel of Love and Cupcakes.”

Friday, Jan. 31: Postponed from Jan. 17: Mary Roach, author of “Bonk: The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex.”