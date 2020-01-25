Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Jan. 27: From the archives: A 1990 interview with french-horn virtuoso Barry Tuckwell, recorded when he came to Kenosha to play with the Kenosha Symphony during its 50th anniversary season. Tuckwell died last week at the age of 88.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: The guest is Andrew Burroughs, author of “Everyday Engineering: How Engineers See.”
Wednesday, Jan. 29: The guest is Dr. Jerald Mast, associate professor of political science at Carthage College, who offers his thoughts on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Thursday, Jan. 30: The guest is Roisin Meaney, author of “Semi-Sweet: A Novel of Love and Cupcakes.”
Friday, Jan. 31: Postponed from Jan. 17: Mary Roach, author of “Bonk: The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex.”
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Jan. 26 (4 p.m.): The guest is Zaid Altahat, assistant professor computer science, and Timothy Knautz, senior lecturer in the computer science department. In addition to their responsibilities as members of the faculty, Zaid and Tim direct the award-winning UW-Parkside App Factory. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Feb. 2 (4 p.m.): The guest is Racine City Police Chief Art Howell, who talks about serving the City of Racine, his career in law enforcement and his experiences. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 9, (4 p.m.): Some of the UW-Parkside’s orientation leaders talk about what they do and that they are looking for new recruits. Hosts: Faith Flores, Shania Weaver, and Seania Avery.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.