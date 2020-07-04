Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

SOMERS — As of May 29, the UW-Parkside Student Center is closed, so WIPZ 101.5 FM will not be broadcasting over the duration of the summer. Slated episodes will still be posted and new episodes will be coming. Episodes can be found on uwp.edu/parksidetoday. Also, “Parkside Today” is now available as a podcast and can be found on major platforms. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks: