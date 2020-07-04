Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, July 6: Postponed from Friday: Dr. John Swallow and Dr. David Timmerman, the president and provost of Carthage College respectively, talk about the school’s plans for this upcoming school year, which includes a return to in-person education, but with many safeguards in place.
Tuesday, July 7: The guest is J. Chester Johnson, author of “Damaged Heritage: The Elaine Race Massacre and a Story of Reconciliation.” An ancestor of Johnson’s was part of the tragic 1919 incident in which more than one hundred African American sharecroppers were murdered.
Wednesday, July 8: Part 1— Kara Erst Schalk and Rob Kroes talk about classes they are teaching to children for the Racine Theatre Guild this summer. Part 2 — Gerald Koeppel, author of “Not a Gentleman’s Work.”
Thursday, July 9: From the archives: The Rev. Todd Peperkorn, author of “I Trust When Dark My Road: a Lutheran View of Depression.”
Friday, July 10: The guest is Victoria Phillips, author of “Martha Graham’s Cold War: The Dance of American Diplomacy.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — As of May 29, the UW-Parkside Student Center is closed, so WIPZ 101.5 FM will not be broadcasting over the duration of the summer. Slated episodes will still be posted and new episodes will be coming. Episodes can be found on uwp.edu/parksidetoday. Also, “Parkside Today” is now available as a podcast and can be found on major platforms. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
