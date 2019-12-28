Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Dec. 30 (PODCAST ONLY): The guest is Suzon Colon, author of “Cherries in Winter: My Family’s Recipe for Hope in Hard Times.”
Tuesday, Dec. 31 (PODCAST ONLY): The guest is renowned chef Eric Ripert, author of “Avec Eric: A Culinary Journey with Eric Ripert.”
Wednesday, Jan. 1 (PODCAST ONLY): The guest is Todd Gitlin, author of “Letter to a Young Activist.”
Thursday, Jan. 2: The guest is Seth Shulman, author of “The Telephone Gambit: Chasing Alexander Graham Bell’s Secret.” The book explores the invention of the telephone and how other people besides Bell played a role in the development of this world-changing device.
Friday, Jan. 3: The guest is Jay Bonansinga, author of “The Sinking of the Eastland: America’s Forgotten Tragedy.”
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 5 (4 p.m.): In this special holiday episode of Parkside Today, John Mielke goes around campus and asks various faculty and staff members what they’re grateful for. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.