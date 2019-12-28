Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Dec. 30 (PODCAST ONLY): The guest is Suzon Colon, author of “Cherries in Winter: My Family’s Recipe for Hope in Hard Times.”

Tuesday, Dec. 31 (PODCAST ONLY): The guest is renowned chef Eric Ripert, author of “Avec Eric: A Culinary Journey with Eric Ripert.”

Wednesday, Jan. 1 (PODCAST ONLY): The guest is Todd Gitlin, author of “Letter to a Young Activist.”

Thursday, Jan. 2: The guest is Seth Shulman, author of “The Telephone Gambit: Chasing Alexander Graham Bell’s Secret.” The book explores the invention of the telephone and how other people besides Bell played a role in the development of this world-changing device.

Friday, Jan. 3: The guest is Jay Bonansinga, author of “The Sinking of the Eastland: America’s Forgotten Tragedy.”