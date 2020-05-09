Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, May 11: The guest is author Fern Schumer Chapman. She has written a new children's book titled "Happy Harper Thursdays: A Grandmother's Love for her Granddaughter during the Corona Virus." Her previous books include "Motherland: Beyond the Holocaust: a Mother-Daughter Journey to Reclaim the Past."
Tuesday, May 12: The guests are three art professors at Carthage College: Kimberly Greene, Ryan Miller, and Jojin Van Winkle, about teaching courses like ceramics, drawing, sculpture and 3-D design in online virtual format.
Wednesday, May 13: The guest is Beth Dugan, division chair and instructor for the Hospitality Management Program at Gateway Technical College, talks about the challenges being faced by the hospitality industry during the COVID-19 and the kind of adjustments that will be made for the future.
Thursday, May 14: Jody Sekas, a member of the theater arts faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, talks about teaching classes like Scenic Painting online. Also participating is Lynsey Gallagher, a sophomore theater major at UW-Parkside.
Friday, May 15: Nan Calvert pays her monthly visit to the program. With her will be Kevin Doyle, a Rare Plant Botanist with the Wisconsin DNR.
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, May 10 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dr. Peggy James, Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies, and Dr. Christopher Hudspeth, associate professor in philosophy, to talk about the upcoming 2020 Election Experience course at UW-Parkside this fall semester.
Tuesday, May 12 and Sunday, May 17 (4 p.m.): The guests are UW-Parkside Library Director Anna Stadick, Kenosha Public Library Director Barbara Brattin and Racine Public Library Director Jessica MacPhail to talk about how libraries are still offering content online, about curbside service, and what strategies they have been developing to help people in this ongoing health situation. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, May 19, and Sunday, May 24 (4 p.m.): The guest is Kenosha Community Outreach Coordinator Katherine Marks and M.T. Boyle of the Racine County executive's office to talk about the importance of the census, their efforts in promoting the census, and what challenges they have faced. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
