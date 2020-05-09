Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, May 11: The guest is author Fern Schumer Chapman. She has written a new children's book titled "Happy Harper Thursdays: A Grandmother's Love for her Granddaughter during the Corona Virus." Her previous books include "Motherland: Beyond the Holocaust: a Mother-Daughter Journey to Reclaim the Past."

Tuesday, May 12: The guests are three art professors at Carthage College: Kimberly Greene, Ryan Miller, and Jojin Van Winkle, about teaching courses like ceramics, drawing, sculpture and 3-D design in online virtual format.

Wednesday, May 13: The guest is Beth Dugan, division chair and instructor for the Hospitality Management Program at Gateway Technical College, talks about the challenges being faced by the hospitality industry during the COVID-19 and the kind of adjustments that will be made for the future.