Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Feb. 24: In honor of Black History Month, the guest is Elliot Jaspin, author of “Buried in the Bitter Waters: The Hidden History of Racial Cleansing in America.”
Tuesday, Feb. 25: The guest is Dr. Art Cyr from Carthage College offers analysis of current events.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: The guest is Dr. Jerald Mast, professor of political science at Carthage College, offers his thoughts on the contenders for the Democratic Party’s nominee to run for president.
Thursday, Feb. 27: In honor of Black History Month, the guest is Mark Ribowsky, author of “The Supremes: A Saga of Motown, Dreams, Success and Betrayal.”
Friday, Feb. 28: James Schatzman, Carl Fields and Sister Ann Pratt discuss a year-long city-wide discussion of Racism that will be occurring in Racine.
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Feb. 23 (4 p.m.): Chris Rosin talks about his new fiction book for youth, “The Immortality Recipe.” Also on the show: former Kenosha band director and now professional speaker John Nepper. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, March 1 (4 p.m.): The guest is Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who will address the issue of sex and human trafficking Wisconsin. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, March 3 and Sunday, March 8 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Associate Vice Chancellor of Human Resources Sheronda Glass and Title IX Coordinator Tyler Lenz-Fisher talk about what a Title IX coordinator is, available resources for faculty and staff, reporting options, as well as UW-Parkside’s diversity and inclusion efforts. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.