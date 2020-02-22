Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”

WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.

‘Parkside Today’

SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:

Sunday, Feb. 23 (4 p.m.): Chris Rosin talks about his new fiction book for youth, “The Immortality Recipe.” Also on the show: former Kenosha band director and now professional speaker John Nepper. Host: John Mielke.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, March 1 (4 p.m.): The guest is Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who will address the issue of sex and human trafficking Wisconsin. Host: John Mielke.