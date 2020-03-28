Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'
‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, March 30: The guest is Dr. Beth Rush, of the Mayo Clinic, who offers suggestions on how we can maintain our mental and emotional health during the COVID-19 crisis. After that, a talk with Frederick Kaufman, author of “A Short History of the American Stomach.”

Tuesday, March 31: A look back at an epidemic perhaps even more terrifying than COVID-19 ... the Polio Epidemic of the early 1950s. The PBS program “American Experience” on Tuesday is scheduled to air the documentary, “The Polio Crusade.” David Oshinksy, who is one of the interviewees in that film, and the author of “Polio: An American Story,” will also share his insights.

Wednesday, April 1: The guest is Dan Koeppel, author of “To See Every Bird on Earth: A Father, A Son, and an Obsession.”

Thursday, April 2: The guest is Marty Grothe, author of “I Never Metaphor I Didn’t Like: a Comprehensive Compilation of History’s Greatest Analogies, Metaphors and Similes.”

Friday, April 3: The guest is Michael Joseph Gross, author of “Starstruck: When a Fan Gets Close to Fame.”

The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”

WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.

‘Parkside Today’

SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:

Sunday, March 29 (4 p.m.): For Episode 100 of “Parkside Today,” the guests are UW-Parkside Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin and Chancellor Debbie Ford. In this episode, they talk about the RangerVision 2020 project, a $5 million campaign to enhance the indoor Sport & Activity Center. Host: John Mielke.

Tuesday, March 31 and Sunday, April 5 (4 p.m.) Tuesday, April 7, and Sunday, April 12 (4 p.m.): The guest is Adam Schemm, senior associate director of athletics for external relations at UW-Milwaukee. Schemm will be awarded Parkside’s “Alumnus of the Year” award. Host: John Mielke.

Tuesday, April 14 and Sunday, April 19 (4 p.m.): The guests are Associate Professors Dr. Natalia Taft and Dr. Christopher Noto, who will discuss new technologies that benefit scientific research. Host: John Mielke.

Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.

