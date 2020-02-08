Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Feb. 10: The guest is Kenosha author Michael Schumacher, editor of “Allen Ginsberg: South American Journals, January-July 1960.”
Tuesday, Feb. 11: From the archives for Black History Month: Isabel Wilkerson, author of “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration.” It chronicles the massive migration of southern African-Americans to other parts of the United States.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: A rebroadcast of an interview from 25 years ago with Bill Guy, the original host of WGTD’s The Morning Show, and local Lincoln expert Steve Rogstad.
Thursday, Feb. 13: The host is Nan Calvert for her monthly environmental program with guest E. Shedden Farley, from the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability in Verona.
Friday, Feb. 14: The guest is writer and singer-songwriter Zahira Kelly-Cabrera, who is coming to Carthage College on Feb. 18th to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the school’s Women’s and Gender Studies Program.
You have free articles remaining.
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Feb. 9, (4 p.m.): Some of the UW-Parkside’s orientation leaders talk about what they do and that they are looking for new recruits. Hosts: Faith Flores, Shania Weaver, and Seania Avery.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 16 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dave Giordano, executive director of Root-Pike WIN (Watershed Initiative Network), a local nonprofit organization that restores, protects, and sustains over 320 square miles of southeastern Wisconsin’s Root-Pike basin. Giordano will talk about Root-Pike WIN’s plans for the future and the historic high water levels, among other topics. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 23 (4 p.m.): Chris Rosin talks about his new fiction book for youth, “The Immortality Recipe.” John is also joined by former Kenosha band director and now professional speaker John Nepper. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, March 1 (4 p.m.): In this episode of Parkside Today, John speaks with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to learn more about the issue of sex and human trafficking in the state of Wisconsin. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.