Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”

WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.

‘Parkside Today’

SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:

Sunday, Feb. 9, (4 p.m.): Some of the UW-Parkside’s orientation leaders talk about what they do and that they are looking for new recruits. Hosts: Faith Flores, Shania Weaver, and Seania Avery.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 16 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dave Giordano, executive director of Root-Pike WIN (Watershed Initiative Network), a local nonprofit organization that restores, protects, and sustains over 320 square miles of southeastern Wisconsin’s Root-Pike basin. Giordano will talk about Root-Pike WIN’s plans for the future and the historic high water levels, among other topics. Host: John Mielke.