Schedule for “The Morning Show” and “Parkside Today”
‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Eric Dawson, author of “Putting Peace First.” The book is a guide for young people who want to be peacemakers in their own communities. Dawson co-created the organization Peace First when he was just 18 years old.
Tuesday — Dr. Richard Sjoerdsma, a long-time member of the Carthage College music faculty who retired several years ago. He is being honored at Carthage College’s homecoming this weekend.
Wednesday — James Schatzman of Racine Vocational Ministries and Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley talk about an upcoming employer expo for hiring prison re-entrants.
Thursday — Katherine Marsh, author of “Nowhere Boy.” This novel for young readers tells the story of two 14 year old boys in Brussels, Belgium. One is an American whose family has just moved there; he misses America terribly. The other is a Syrian refugee and orphan. The book is a fascinating and moving account of what it means to be displaced from one’s homeland.
Friday — We preview the next PBS “American Experience” documentary “The Circus,” by speaking with Fred Dahlinger, a circus expert who lives in Baraboo. He is one of the guest experts featured in the documentary.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 30 — UW-Parkside intramural coordinator Jason Cooper discusses this semester’s line-up of intramurals available to students. The host is John Mielke.
Tuesday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 7 — UW-Parkside internship and on-campus employment specialist Mary Waid and students Jordan Stanek, Alexa Usleman and Bryan Byars discuss internships. The host is Oliver Johnson.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
