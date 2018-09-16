‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Gateway Technical College president Bryan Albrecht.
Tuesday — Project Trio — This innovative group performs at Carthage College Thursday night, Sept. 20.
Wednesday — Jennifer Sassaman, guest director of the Racine Theater Guild’s production of “Blithe Spirit.”
Thursday — Nick Barootian, artistic director of the Belle Ensemble. “Two Roads Converged: a Marriage of American Voices” is their next concert, coming up this weekend.
Friday — Jeff Pearlman, author of “Football for a Buck: The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL.” This book chronicles the story of the United States Football League. One of the principal figures in the story is a young Donald J. Trump.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 23 — UW-Parkside students Bianca Ruffolo and Rachel Mutchler discuss their research with Dr. Jeffrey Medin, UW-Parkside graduate and MACC Fund professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Host is John Mielke.
Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 30 — UW-Parkside intramural coordinator Jason Cooper discusses this semester’s line-up of intramurals available to students. Host is John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.