Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

Friday, June 26: The guest is John Feerick, author of “That Further Shore: A Memoir of Irish Roots and American Promise.” Feerick, a former dean of the Fordham School of Law, was one of the principal authors of the 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which spells out the matter of succession in the event that a U.S. president were to become disabled.

WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.

‘Parkside Today’





SOMERS — As of May 29, the UW-Parkside Student Center is closed, so WIPZ 101.5 FM will not be broadcasting over the duration of the summer. Slated episodes will still be posted and new episodes will be coming. Episodes can be found on uwp.edu/parksidetoday. Also, Parkside Today is now available as a podcast and can be found on major platforms. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:

Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.

