Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, June 22: The guest is Larry Tye, author of “Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Joe McCarthy.”
Tuesday, June 23: A current event analysis with Dr. Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College.
Wednesday, June 24: Part One: Cory Mason, the mayor of Racine, gives an update on COVID-19 in the city as well as matters related to police reform. Part Two: Soledad O’Brien talks about the COVID-19 documentary she has produced that is scheduled to air that night on WISN-Channel 12 in Milwaukee.
Thursday, June 25: Part One: A preview of the Fleeting Artists Theater virtual production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” which opens this weekend. Part Two: Stephen Rebello, author of “Dolls! Dolls! Dolls! Deep Inside ‘Valley of the Dolls’ — The Most Beloved Bad Book and Movie of All Time.”
Friday, June 26: The guest is John Feerick, author of “That Further Shore: A Memoir of Irish Roots and American Promise.” Feerick, a former dean of the Fordham School of Law, was one of the principal authors of the 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which spells out the matter of succession in the event that a U.S. president were to become disabled.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — As of May 29, the UW-Parkside Student Center is closed, so WIPZ 101.5 FM will not be broadcasting over the duration of the summer. Slated episodes will still be posted and new episodes will be coming. Episodes can be found on uwp.edu/parksidetoday. Also, Parkside Today is now available as a podcast and can be found on major platforms. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
