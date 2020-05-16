Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, May 18: Rescheduled from last Friday, the guests are Nan Calvert, of Root-Pike WIN, and Kevin Doyle, rare plant botanist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Tuesday, May 19: Part one: Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. Part two: Scott Turow, author of “The Last Trial.” Turow is one of the country’s most successful authors of legal thrillers.
Wednesday, May 20: Karen Brunssen, president of (the National Association of Teachers of Singing, talks about a recent NATS-sponsored webinar in which a panel of experts weighed in on the question of whether or not it is safe to sing around others during COVID-19.
Thursday, May 21: The guest is Dr. George Archibald, co-founder of the International Crane Foundation.
Friday, May 22: From the archives, a look at David France’s book “How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of how Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS.”
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, May 17 (4 p.m.): The guests are UW-Parkside Library Director Anna Stadick, Kenosha Public Library Director Barbara Brattin and Racine Public Library Director Jessica MacPhail to talk about how libraries are still offering content online, about curbside service, and what strategies they have been developing to help people in this ongoing health situation. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, May 19, and Sunday, May 24 (4 p.m.): The guest is Kenosha Community Outreach Coordinator Katherine Marks and M.T. Boyle of the Racine County executive’s office to talk about the importance of the census, their efforts in promoting the census, and what challenges they have faced. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, May 26, and Sunday, May 31 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Chemistry Professor Lori Allen and Bryan Lewis, associate dean for the College of Natural and Health Sciences, talk about what’s new in the college. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.