Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, May 18: Rescheduled from last Friday, the guests are Nan Calvert, of Root-Pike WIN, and Kevin Doyle, rare plant botanist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Tuesday, May 19: Part one: Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. Part two: Scott Turow, author of “The Last Trial.” Turow is one of the country’s most successful authors of legal thrillers.

Wednesday, May 20: Karen Brunssen, president of (the National Association of Teachers of Singing, talks about a recent NATS-sponsored webinar in which a panel of experts weighed in on the question of whether or not it is safe to sing around others during COVID-19.

Thursday, May 21: The guest is Dr. George Archibald, co-founder of the International Crane Foundation.