Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, March 23: (Rescheduled from last Friday) The guest is Amy Shira Teitel, author of "Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight."
Tuesday, March 24: From the archives: Sean Manning is the editor of "Bound to Last: 30 Writers on Their Most Cherished Book." This interview, recorded back in 2011, is a lovely celebration of books at a time when many of us in our Social Distancing are turning to books more than ever.
Wednesday, March 25: The guest is Ginny Sassaman, author of "Preaching Happiness: Creating a Just and Joyful World." This interview was recorded this past Friday, and includes some reflections from the guest on the COVID-19 Crisis.
Thursday, March 26: From the archives: To remember a simpler time as well as the delightful and unique genius of Mark Twain, we revisit a 2012 interview with Bob Hirst, editor of a new edition of "The Autobiography of Mark Twain."
Friday, March 27: The guest is Hope Jahren, author of "The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here." The interview was recorded last Friday and it includes some reflection from Jahren on what it is like right now in Norway, where she lives with her family.
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, March 22 (4 p.m.): The guests are members of the Kenosha Relay For Life Event leadership, Michelle Jenewein and Sharon Bernett, to talk about the upcoming kickoff celebration and open house event on March 23 in the UW-Parkside Grand Ballroom. This year, Relay For Life of Kenosha is celebrating its 25th Anniversary, and this is the 10th year that UW-Parkside has hosted the annual Relay For Life event. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, March 24, and Sunday, March 29 (4 p.m.): For Episode 100 of “Parkside Today,” the guests are UW-Parkside Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin and Chancellor Debbie Ford. In this episode, they talk about the RangerVision 2020 project, a $5 million campaign to enhance the indoor Sport & Activity Center. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, March 31 and Sunday, April 5 (4 p.m.): The guest is Adam Schemm, senior associate director of athletics for external relations at UW-Milwaukee. Schemm will be a panelist at the upcoming UW-Parkside Sport Management Conference on April 16 and will be awarded Parkside's “Alumnus of the Year” award. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.