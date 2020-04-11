Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, April 13: No broadcast because of Easter Monday.
Tuesday, April 14: A remembrance of Professor John Buenker, a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for 33 years, who was also a frequent “Morning Show” guest. A replay of an interview from Feb. 2, 2001, in which Buenker offered analysis of George W. Bush’s close and controversial victory over Al Gore as well as of the first weeks of the Bush presidency.
Wednesday, April 15: The guest is therapist Amy Sprague Champeau, who offers some thoughts on how to remain emotionally and mentally healthy through the stresses of the COVID-19 Crisis.
Thursday, April 16: Gateway Technical College instructors talk about the challenges of online teaching during the COVID-19 Crisis. We speak with Pat Hoppe (electrical engineering), Rich Malloy, (adult high school), Tedd Lupella (surgical technology), and Maryanne Kuiper and Helene Stacy (nursing.)
Friday, April 17: The guest is Peter Dennee, associate professor of nusic at Carthage, about the Fulbright Scholar Grant he was awarded to do research in Tanzania next year.
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, April 12 (4 p.m.): The guest is Adam Schemm, senior associate director of athletics for external relations at UW-Milwaukee. Schemm will be awarded Parkside’s “Alumnus of the Year” award. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, April 14, and Sunday, April 19 (4 p.m.): The guests are Associate Professors Dr. Natalia Taft and Dr. Christopher Noto, who will discuss new technologies that benefit scientific research. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, April 21, and Sunday, April 26 (4 p.m.): The gusts are Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Director Dottie Kay Bowersox to talk about Racine’s initiatives to “flatten the curve.” Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
