Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, April 13: No broadcast because of Easter Monday.

Tuesday, April 14: A remembrance of Professor John Buenker, a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for 33 years, who was also a frequent “Morning Show” guest. A replay of an interview from Feb. 2, 2001, in which Buenker offered analysis of George W. Bush’s close and controversial victory over Al Gore as well as of the first weeks of the Bush presidency.

Wednesday, April 15: The guest is therapist Amy Sprague Champeau, who offers some thoughts on how to remain emotionally and mentally healthy through the stresses of the COVID-19 Crisis.