Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Jan. 13: The guest is Fern Pessin, author of “I’ll Be Right There: A Guidebook for Adults Caring for their Aging Parents.”

Tuesday, Jan. 14: The guest is Dr. Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage.

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Nate Stamper talks about the Racine Theater Guild’s production of “On Golden Pond.”

Thursday, Jan. 16: The guest is Racine author Carol Gianforte, author of “My Heart Leads Me Home: A Daughter’s Memoir.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Jan. 17: The guest is Jacquline Tobin, author of “From Midnight to Dawn: The Last Tracks of the Underground Railroad.”