Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Jan. 13: The guest is Fern Pessin, author of “I’ll Be Right There: A Guidebook for Adults Caring for their Aging Parents.”
Tuesday, Jan. 14: The guest is Dr. Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Nate Stamper talks about the Racine Theater Guild’s production of “On Golden Pond.”
Thursday, Jan. 16: The guest is Racine author Carol Gianforte, author of “My Heart Leads Me Home: A Daughter’s Memoir.”
Friday, Jan. 17: The guest is Jacquline Tobin, author of “From Midnight to Dawn: The Last Tracks of the Underground Railroad.”
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Jan. 12, and Tuesday, Jan.14, and Sunday, Jan. 19 (4 p.m.): The guest is Christopher Adams, chief technical officer for Dominion Properties, who will talk about the famous Zahn’s building in Racine, which was built in 1924 and is now being transformed into a boutique hotel. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 26 (4 p.m.): The guest is Zaid Altahat, assistant professor computer science, and Timothy Knautz, senior lecturer in the computer science department. In addition to their responsibilities as members of the faculty, Zaid and Tim direct the award-winning UW-Parkside App Factory. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.