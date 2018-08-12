WGTD’s ‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Earl Swift, author of “Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island.” It’s a revelatory look at a small island in the Chesapeake Bay that is home to a few crab fishermen. Due to rising sea levels, the island is expected to be entirely uninhabitable within several decades. Its inhabitants are expected to become “the first refugees of climate change.”
Tuesday — Frances Petrick, Lynda Bogdala, Tara Paskiewicz, three staff members from from Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center. The facility has been renovated and expanded, and has also branched out into assisted living.
Wednesday — Best-selling novelist Olen Steinhauer, author of “The Middleman.”
Thursday — From the archives: Carthage College history professor Dr. Thomas Noer, author of “Soapy: A Biography of G. Mennin Williams.” Williams was an unconventional politician from the 1950s and 60s and an extremely wealthy individual who espoused political views sharply divergent from those of his family.
Friday — Mark Ribowsky, author of “In the name of the father: Family, Football and the Manning Dynasty.” The book examines the illustrious football careers of Archie Manning and his sons Peyton and Eli, all famous NFL quarterbacks.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
WIPZ’s ‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 19 — Chelsea Collier discusses Foxconn, Racine, and the development of smart cities. Host is John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
