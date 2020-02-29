Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, March 2: Part One: Racine Food Bank and plans for its fundraiser on March 6th and 7th. Part Two: Margot Kahn, “This is the Place: Women Write About Home.”
Tuesday, March 3: A tour of the Anatomage Table 6, an exciting piece of technology used by health science students at Gateway Technical College. We speak with Morgan Kaiser, Katriana McGovern, and Traci Gotz. The program will also be available in video on the station’s Facebook page.
Wednesday, March 4: Erik Johnson, assistant professor of economics, talks about U.S. trade relations with China.
Thursday, March 5: The guest is Anne Kim, author of “Abandoned: America’s Lost Youth at the Crisis of Disconnection.”
Friday, March 6: A preview of Lakeside Players’ production of “Death of a Streetcar named Virginia Woolf — a Parody.”
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, March 1 (4 p.m.): The guest is Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who will address the issue of sex and human trafficking Wisconsin. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, March 3 and Sunday, March 8 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Associate Vice Chancellor of Human Resources Sheronda Glass and Title IX Coordinator Tyler Lenz-Fisher talk about what a Title IX coordinator is, available resources for faculty and staff, reporting options, as well as UW-Parkside’s diversity and inclusion efforts. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, March 10 and Sunday, March 15 (4 p.m.): Lesley Walker, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Parkside, and Russel Johnson, associate music professor (jazz), talk about the critically-acclaimed acts coming to UW-Parkside for Jazz Week 2020. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.