Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, March 2: Part One: Racine Food Bank and plans for its fundraiser on March 6th and 7th. Part Two: Margot Kahn, “This is the Place: Women Write About Home.”

Tuesday, March 3: A tour of the Anatomage Table 6, an exciting piece of technology used by health science students at Gateway Technical College. We speak with Morgan Kaiser, Katriana McGovern, and Traci Gotz. The program will also be available in video on the station’s Facebook page.

Wednesday, March 4: Erik Johnson, assistant professor of economics, talks about U.S. trade relations with China.

Thursday, March 5: The guest is Anne Kim, author of “Abandoned: America’s Lost Youth at the Crisis of Disconnection.”

