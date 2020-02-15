Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Feb. 17: The guest is Edward J. Larson, author of “Franklin & Washington: The Founding Partnership.”

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Eileen Rivers of USA Today talks about her book “Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan.” Rivers visits Carthage on Saturday Feb. 22nd for a performance of the play “Fighting for Women: Stories of Women Who Serve.”

Wednesday, Feb. 19: From the University of Wisconsin-Parkside: Andrew Gavin, director of athletics, and Robyn Elliot, graduate assistant.

Thursday, Feb. 20: The guest is Maggie Andersen, author of “Getting Smart About Race: An American Conversation.”

Friday, Feb. 21: For Black History Month, the guest is Joe Drape, author of “Black Maestro: the Epic Life of an American Legend.”