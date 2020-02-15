Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Feb. 17: The guest is Edward J. Larson, author of “Franklin & Washington: The Founding Partnership.”
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Eileen Rivers of USA Today talks about her book “Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan.” Rivers visits Carthage on Saturday Feb. 22nd for a performance of the play “Fighting for Women: Stories of Women Who Serve.”
Wednesday, Feb. 19: From the University of Wisconsin-Parkside: Andrew Gavin, director of athletics, and Robyn Elliot, graduate assistant.
Thursday, Feb. 20: The guest is Maggie Andersen, author of “Getting Smart About Race: An American Conversation.”
Friday, Feb. 21: For Black History Month, the guest is Joe Drape, author of “Black Maestro: the Epic Life of an American Legend.”
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Feb. 16 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dave Giordano, executive director of Root-Pike WIN (Watershed Initiative Network), a local nonprofit organization that restores, protects, and sustains over 320 square miles of southeastern Wisconsin’s Root-Pike basin. Giordano will talk about Root-Pike WIN’s plans for the future and the historic high water levels, among other topics. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 23 (4 p.m.): Chris Rosin talks about his new fiction book for youth, “The Immortality Recipe.” John is also joined by former Kenosha band director and now professional speaker John Nepper. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, March 1 (4 p.m.): In this episode of Parkside Today, John speaks with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to learn more about the issue of sex and human trafficking in the state of Wisconsin. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.