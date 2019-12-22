Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.

“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:

Monday, Dec. 23: The guest is Buddy Levy, author of "Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition." This fascinating book chronicles the ill-fated expedition in the early 1880s in which a small group of American explorers sought to venture closer to the north pole than any other human beings up to that point. Also, rescheduled from Friday, an amusing children's book titled "Zeus, the Mighty," a whimsical take off on Greek mythology.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: PODCAST ONLY: Aachim Novak, author of "The Moment: A Practical Guide to Creating a Mindful Life in a Distracted World."

Wednesday, Dec. 25: PODCAST ONLY, from 2007: Charles Cohen on the 50th anniversary edition of Dr. Seuss's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."