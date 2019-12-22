Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Dec. 23: The guest is Buddy Levy, author of "Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition." This fascinating book chronicles the ill-fated expedition in the early 1880s in which a small group of American explorers sought to venture closer to the north pole than any other human beings up to that point. Also, rescheduled from Friday, an amusing children's book titled "Zeus, the Mighty," a whimsical take off on Greek mythology.
Tuesday, Dec. 24: PODCAST ONLY: Aachim Novak, author of "The Moment: A Practical Guide to Creating a Mindful Life in a Distracted World."
Wednesday, Dec. 25: PODCAST ONLY, from 2007: Charles Cohen on the 50th anniversary edition of Dr. Seuss's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
Thursday, Dec. 26:PODCAST ONLY, from 2004: Bill Moyers talks about his book "Moyers on America: A Journalist and His Times."
Friday, Dec. 27: PODCAST ONLY, from 2014: Kat Duff "The Secret Life of Sleep."
The Morning Show Podcast is available from all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to search for "The Morning Show with Greg Berg."
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ (101.5 FM) and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Dec. 22 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside chemistry professor Dr. Francis “Frannie” Mann, editor of the Journal of Nutrition, Food Research, and Technology, talks about growing cranberries. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 5 (4 p.m.): In this special holiday episode of Parkside Today, John Mielke goes around campus and asks various faculty and staff members what they’re grateful for. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.