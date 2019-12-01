Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘Parkside Today’

Sunday, Dec. 1 (4 p.m.): In this special episode of “Parkside Today,” host John Mielke talks with key members of the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. The UW MIA RIP focuses on advancing the recovery of MIA service members by involving an academic blend of knowledge and research as well as educating students in a number of scholarly disciplines. Recent team tasking by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has been focused on the recovery and identification of World War II U.S. Forces in the European Theater. Mielke is joined by Charles Konsitszke, associate director for the Biotechnology Center at UW-Madison, and founder and team lead of the UW MIA RIP; Samantha Zinnen, UW-Madison alumna and historical research Lead for the project; and, Torrey Tiedeman, UW-Madison senior and a Marine Corps veteran.