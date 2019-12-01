Schedule for 'The Morning Show' and 'Parkside Today'

‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Dec. 2: The guest is Curt Sampson, author of “Roaring Back: the Fall and Rise of Tiger Woods.”
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Dr. Art Cyr, Director of Carthage’s Clausen Center, offers his analysis of current events.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: The guest is Jim Furnish, former Deputy Chief of the U.S. Forest Service.
Thursday, Dec. 5: Jennifer Sassaman from the UW-Parkside Theater faculty, talks about their production of “Silent Sky.” The final performances of it will run this weekend.
Friday, Dec. 6: The show begins with Bruce Steele, author of “One Day at Disney: Meet the People who Make the Magic Across the Globe.” Listeners will also learn how National Geographic is celebrating Women over the next year and talk about some holiday book releases from DK Books.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Dec. 1 (4 p.m.): In this special episode of “Parkside Today,” host John Mielke talks with key members of the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. The UW MIA RIP focuses on advancing the recovery of MIA service members by involving an academic blend of knowledge and research as well as educating students in a number of scholarly disciplines. Recent team tasking by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has been focused on the recovery and identification of World War II U.S. Forces in the European Theater. Mielke is joined by Charles Konsitszke, associate director for the Biotechnology Center at UW-Madison, and founder and team lead of the UW MIA RIP; Samantha Zinnen, UW-Madison alumna and historical research Lead for the project; and, Torrey Tiedeman, UW-Madison senior and a Marine Corps veteran.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 8, (4 p.m.): John Mielke talks to John Bruch, director of facilities management at UW-Parkside, about how the university prepares for the winter and what challenges there are in keeping things running. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 15 (4 p.m.): The guest is Dr. Virginia Emery, adult student program manager, and Stacy Tinholt, adult student enrollment counselor, who will talk about the new Center for Adult and Returning Students that opened this fall at UW-Parkside. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.