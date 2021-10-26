Scam prevention: Union Grove business owner helps protect seniors

Avoiding scams

In order to avoid such a scam, be suspicious of anyone who calls unexpectedly asking for money. Ask for the caller’s name or contact information. Call family members, loved ones or friends and ask their opinion or ask questions about the situation — see if you can verify by calling the grandchild directly with a known correct phone number to see if he/she is really in need of help.

If you receive a similar call, research the situation by contacting law enforcement or the hospital to verify the family member is there. If they are not, report the situation. The non-emergency number for the Racine County Communication Center is 262-886-2300.

The DATCP has more tips and information about these scams at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Publications/Senior-GrandparentsScam464.aspx.