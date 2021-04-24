SC Johnson ranks in global list of 100 companies with best reputations

RACINE — SC Johnson is ranked as the company with the 95th-best reputation in the world by RepTrak, an organization dedicated to measuring corporate reputation data and insights.

RepTrak released its 2021 Global RepTrak 100 list in early April. The list ranks the best 100 companies out of over 2,000 that were analyzed.

According to its website, RepTrak measures a company’s corporate reputation using scores from 0-100 that measure how people feel toward a particular company. These Reputation Scores look at people’s willingness to buy, recommend or trust a company.

SC Johnson’s reputation score of 73 was classified as “strong.”

“We are proud of the impact we make every day that leads us to be on lists like this,” said Alan VanderMolen, chief communications officer for SC Johnson.

VanderMolen said the company prides itself on focusing on four main pillars throughout its operation: sustainability, health and sanitation, the transparency of its products and investing in the community.