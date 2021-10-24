SC Johnson ranked No. 7 on list of World’s Top 25 Best Workplaces

RACINE — SC Johnson, the maker of household brands such as Windex, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day and Scrubbing Bubbles, today announced it has been named as one of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. The company earned the seventh spot in the 2021 ranking and marks the seventh time that it has been recognized on the esteemed list.

“We’re honored that SC Johnson has once again been recognized as one of the world’s top workplaces,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “It is a credit to the incredibly talented and committed teams around the world. We fundamentally believe that the vitality and strength of our company lies in our people, and it is with their dedication and sense of purpose that we succeed as a family company at work for a better world.”

The 25 global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place to Work’s employee survey process, representing the voices of 19.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World’s Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

