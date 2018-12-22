RACINE — After a slow start to its Red Kettle campaign, the local Salvation Army unit raised $21,866 for families in need on Dec. 15 alone, and SC Johnson has matched that amount.
Those donations brought this year’s holiday collection total to $232,783, up from the $102,000 that had been collected as of Dec. 10. Collections have been down this year, as the Salvation Army hasn’t been able to find enough bell-ringers to staff its 20 normal Racine-area locations.
“Donations from the Red Kettle Campaign help provide local families with basic needs, such as food and shelter — things we often take for granted,” Major Ken Nicolai, corps officer with The Salvation Army Corps Racine Community Center, stated in a press release. “We are grateful for the support from our friends at SC Johnson in helping us give back to the community and help more families and individuals who are in need.”
SC Johnson has partnered with the Salvation Army by matching donations on given days for the past seven years. The business has donated $145,368 to the campaign over the past several years.
Bell ringers will continue to collect outside local stores through Christmas Eve. The money raised goes to those in need in the Racine community, and this year the organization is hoping to exceed last year’s record total of $330,000.
