SC Johnson makes $100,000 donation to various organizations promoting summer learning in Racine

RACINE — SC Johnson has made a $100,000 donation to support after-school and summer learning programs for youths.
SC Johnson is supporting four local southeast Wisconsin charitable organizations including the Racine Family YMCA, the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department via the Lakeside COP House, the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center and the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast.
More than $100,000 is being donated to help support after-school and summer sessions, youth leadership training programs and implementation of literacy services, as well as the purchasing of needed computer equipment to support literacy programs.
Summer learning is getting extra emphasis this year, especially in urban areas, since low-income students especially fell behind during the past two pandemic-affected school years.
“SC Johnson is committed to creating a world with more opportunity for underserved communities, and for us, that starts right here in our hometown of Racine,” stated Alan VanderMolen, senior vice president and chief communications officer at SC Johnson. “We are proud to partner with local organizations like the Racine Family YMCA and others whose efforts focus on equipping and enabling future generations for lifelong success.”
The funds earmarked for these organizations will support the following programs:
- Young Leaders Academy after-school and summer sessions, as well as additional community development programs. The company’s grant to the Racine Family YMCA will provide essential youth development and community strengthening programs for underserved populations in Racine County. SC Johnson has supported the Racine Family YMCA for more than 10 years.
- literacy program offered at the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department Lakeside Community Oriented Policing House advances children’s literacy skills and builds confidence by improving vocabulary and reading comprehension skills. A trained literacy educator works with students ages 5 to 12 and SC Johnson is underwriting the kindergarten readiness Bookworm program targeting children ages 3 to 5. All programs are active four days per week and this is SC Johnson’s third year fully funding this program.
- Purchasing laptops to help support the Cops N Kids Reading Center’s literacy program, which benefits an estimated 100 children each year. The company has supported this organization for more than 15 years.
- Supplemental support of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE), which is run by and for girls in Racine County. The program provides a safe and inclusive environment to learn leadership and life skills, outdoor education, STEM and entrepreneurship activities. The company has supported the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast for over a decade.
This wave of funding is part of SC Johnson’s global commitment to invest in communities where it does business. Since 1937, SC Johnson has donated 5% of all pre-tax profits to local charities in communities where the company does business.
About SC Johnson Community Investment
To apply for a grant from SC Johnson, organizations must be a registered, qualified tax-exempt, section 501©(3) charity and based in the U.S., or one of its territories or a government entity such as a school, library or public agency. The company’s corporate giving focuses on institutions or organizations that serve or directly affect communities where it has operations. Key areas of community interest include:
- Social: Initiatives that support the prevention and eradication of vector-borne diseases; programs that help reduce or eliminate poverty.
- Education: Programs that ensure quality and inclusive education through literacy initiatives, early childhood intervention or programs that focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
- Environmental & Sustainability: Programs that reduce or eliminate plastic waste, advance and promote recycling, and improve the environment.
This year marks 84 years of company giving. For more information on other SC Johnson community grants and initiatives, visit scjohnson.com/grants.