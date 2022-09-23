SC Johnson is one of the best companies for employee benefits, report says

RACINE — SC Johnson was recently included in a national “100 best companies” list.

The list is comprised of companies that provide the standard for the best and and most inclusive benefits for employees, according to Seramount. These benefits include gender-neutral parental leave and phase-back programs bereavement leave after a miscarriage.

Seramount was originally founded as a firm working for the rights of expectant mothers in the workplace, and now works toward inclusivity for all people in the workplace. Since 1986, it has published best companies lists on topics such as inclusion, best companies for multicultural women, and best companies for dads.

“We are seeing our 100 Best Companies add even more to their robust benefit offerings that go beyond traditional parental leave,” Subha V. Barry, president of Seramount, wrote in a press release. “Now, they’ve upped their game by providing other support like covering fertility expenses, everyday childcare reimbursement, bereavement leave for miscarriages, and increased mental health benefits. These companies continue to set the bar high when it comes to building family-friendly, inclusive workplaces.”

Another Wisconsin company on the list founded in Wisconsin is Kohl's, which was founded and is still headquartered in Brookfield. Also included is Abbott Labs, headquartered in northern Illinois. Other companies that are a part of the list include PepsiCo and LEGO.

On average, the 100 companies on the list have 11 weeks of fully paid parental leave, with 93% of companies providing backup childcare and 88% of them having formal mentoring to guide employees up the company ranks.