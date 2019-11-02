{{featured_button_text}}
Battle of the Books

Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks' mascot, visited several Racine Unified classrooms this week to help build excitement for this year's Battle of the Books program, which aims to develop love of reading in kids. 

 Submitted photo

RACINE — The 20th annual Battle of the Books reading program kicked off this week, with SC Johnson donating more than 8,000 books to fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms in the Racine area.

The company has sponsored the Racine Public Library’s program for a decade, with a record 183 teams participating last year. Battle of the Books is a reading program and trivia competition designed to put books in the hands of kids and build proficient reading skills.

“Reading is an incredibly important skill, and we believe putting 8,000 books in the hands of children in this friendly competition can help result in a love of reading which can carry them far in life,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, in a news release.

The Racine Public Library’s Battle of the Books program is for area fourth- and fifth-grade students. Teams comprised of two to four students are asked to read and become knowledgeable about 40 books. Teams battle and are asked trivia questions about the books they read.

Points are accumulated based on the number of correct answers and the team with the highest score wins.

The meets take place in March and April. Interested students can register for this year’s program through their schools or through the Racine Public Library.

According to a study from the National Center for Education Statistics, fourth-graders in the United States do better academically when they have greater access to books and other reading materials.

“Through the years, SC Johnson has given nearly $500,000 to support the Battle of the Books program, inspiring thousands of students to pick up a book,” said Jessica MacPhail, Library Director at the Racine Public Library. “After last year’s overwhelming success, we’re ready to welcome more students than ever before.”

To build excitement, a few classrooms were surprised by SC Johnson’s iconic brand mascots, including Scrubbing Bubbles Scrubby and the Raid bugs and Bango from the Milwaukee Bucks.

They delivered boxes containing all 40 books from this year’s Battle of the Books reading list, as well as copies of the book “Restart” by New York Times bestselling author Gordon Korman.

