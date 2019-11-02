RACINE — The 20th annual Battle of the Books reading program kicked off this week, with SC Johnson donating more than 8,000 books to fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms in the Racine area.
The company has sponsored the Racine Public Library’s program for a decade, with a record 183 teams participating last year. Battle of the Books is a reading program and trivia competition designed to put books in the hands of kids and build proficient reading skills.
“Reading is an incredibly important skill, and we believe putting 8,000 books in the hands of children in this friendly competition can help result in a love of reading which can carry them far in life,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, in a news release.
The Racine Public Library’s Battle of the Books program is for area fourth- and fifth-grade students. Teams comprised of two to four students are asked to read and become knowledgeable about 40 books. Teams battle and are asked trivia questions about the books they read.
Points are accumulated based on the number of correct answers and the team with the highest score wins.
The meets take place in March and April. Interested students can register for this year’s program through their schools or through the Racine Public Library.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
×
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
According to a study from the National Center for Education Statistics, fourth-graders in the United States do better academically when they have greater access to books and other reading materials.
“Through the years, SC Johnson has given nearly $500,000 to support the Battle of the Books program, inspiring thousands of students to pick up a book,” said Jessica MacPhail, Library Director at the Racine Public Library. “After last year’s overwhelming success, we’re ready to welcome more students than ever before.”
To build excitement, a few classrooms were surprised by SC Johnson’s iconic brand mascots, including Scrubbing Bubbles Scrubby and the Raid bugs and Bango from the Milwaukee Bucks.
They delivered boxes containing all 40 books from this year’s Battle of the Books reading list, as well as copies of the book “Restart” by New York Times bestselling author Gordon Korman.
Case graduation
Syncere Davine (left) and Ayanna Curry (right) pose for a photo before Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Jiten Patel poses for a photo before Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
A group of students pose for a photo before lining up at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
A group of students pose for a photo before lining up at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
A group of students pose for a photo before lining up at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
2019 Case High School Graduation
Students pose for a photo June 8 before lining up at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Smile and wave
A graduate gestures as he enters the gym June 8 at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
SMILE AND WAVE
A graduate waves as she enters the gym June 8 at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates enter the gym at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Salutatorian Leanne Potter receives her medal at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Valedictorian Logan Kolaske speaks at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Principal's remarks
Directing Principal Eugene Syvrud gives his introductory remarks June 8 at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
RUSD School Board President Brian O'Connell presents the salutatorian medal to Leanne Potter at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
A new Case High School graduate receives her diploma on Saturday night.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Graduates receive their diplomas at Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case Class of 2019
New graduates of Case High School move their tassels symbolically during the school's commencement ceremony on Saturday night in the Case Fieldhouse.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Photos from Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Kacee Arjon throws his cap while sitting next to Noah Gayle at the end of Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Case graduation
Noah Gayle (right) throws his cap while sitting next to Kacee Arjon (left) at the end of Case High School's Commencement Ceremony, June 8, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
2019 Case High School Graduation
Cole Hammond throws his cap at the end of Case High School's Commencement Ceremony on June 8.
Andrew Rosenthal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.