SC Johnson donated $20K a day for 20 days in a row to end 2020; six Racine-area organizations benefit
'20 Days of Giving'

'20 Days of Giving'

SC Johnson donates $20,000 to the Racine County Food Bank on Dec. 18 as part of its "20 Days of Giving" campaign. From left are Stephanie Zuccato of SC Johnson; Ralph Malicki, board president of Racine County Food Bank; Dan Taivalkoski, executive director of Racine County Food Bank; Logan Martin of SC Johnson and Stephanie Sklba, vice president of Racine County Food Bank.

 Submitted

In the days leading up to Christmas Eve, SC Johnson donated a total of $400,000 to organizations in communities where it operates, including Racine.

SC Johnson made a $20,000 donation per day for 20 days with the goal of helping to provide pathways to economic and social mobility to underserved and marginalized communities. The company donated to six Racine area organizations, according to press statements from SC Johnson. SC Johnson is based in Racine.

“We’re doing $20,000 a day to basically mark how difficult 2020 has been,” Alan VanderMolen, SC Johnson’s chief communications officer said on Nov. 24, the kickoff day for the “20 Days of Giving” campaign.

The company’s last local donation in the campaign, made on Dec. 18, was to Racine County Food Bank. Racine County Food Bank supplies Racine County’s emergency food network with more than 90,000 pounds of food each month, according to the Food Bank’s website.

Dan Taivalkoski

Taivalkoski

“Given the current COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of what 2021 will bring, this generous gift helps ensure that we’ll be able to continue to provide for our community’s food insecure population,” said Dan Taivalkoski, Racine County Food Bank’s executive director. “Words cannot describe how much that we, and those we serve, deeply appreciate this donation.”

The Dec. 17 donation went to Health Care Network, a nonprofit that provides free or low cost health care to residents of Racine County who have limited incomes and do not have health insurance. Services are provided at the Health Care Network office and throughout the county by health care professionals who volunteer their time, offices and skills, according to the Health Care Network website.

Racine Family YMCA received a donation on Dec. 16. According to its website, the Racine Family YMCA is a, “not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to enhance lives by providing quality programs and facilities that will develop and maintain Christian values and ideals.”

A Dec. 4 donation went to the Women’s Resource Center and Bethany Apartments. The Women’s Resource Center provides emergency housing for survivors of domestic violence, operates a 24-hour crisis line and provides healing services such as counseling.

Bethany Apartments provides women and their children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, in a supportive, safe and secure environment.

The Dec. 3 donation went to Racine County Foster Care to pay for toys and gifts for local children in foster care.

SC Johnson kicked off its 20 Days of Giving on Nov. 24 with a donation to Racine’s Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, or HALO. HALO provides emergency food, clothing, shelter, transitional, and permanent housing, and supportive services for those experiencing homelessness.

