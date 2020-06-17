SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will not open in 2020 because of COVID-19

RACINE — With the year not even half over, the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center has announced that it will not be opening at all in 2020.
The Racine Family YMCA, which operates the aquatic center at Pritchard Park, announced the decision Wednesday evening.
"In light of current public health guidelines and orders, and after extensive planning discussions between Racine County and the Racine Family YMCA and consultation with health officials, the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will not open in 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak," a YMCA Racine news release stated.
YMCA noted that "swimming and beaches are generally considered lower risk for COVID-19 spread," but also said that "protocols to accommodate an opening of the facility were insufficient to address the significant health risks given larger crowds and confined spaces."
More than 710 Wisconsinites have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health Services. At least 56 of those deaths have been in Racine County. More than 116,000 people in the U.S. and 425,000 people worldwide have died from COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
“While we’re disappointed the aquatic center won’t open this year, this decision was necessary to protect public health as the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact Racine County and the City of Racine,” a statement from Racine County and Racine Family YMCA officials said.
Passers-by can expect to see workers at the aquatic center in the coming days, as they will be cleaning the pool to ensure its infrastructure is "protected for future seasons," the YMCA said.
This summer would have been the third year of operations for the community center. The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center opened for the first time in May 2018 and saw more than 41,000 visits in its first four months that year. SC Johnson donated $6.5 million to build the attraction in 2017.
In recent weeks, the greater Racine area has been considered a hotspot for coronavirus transmission. Data analyzed by the New York Times showed that COVID-19 growth in Racine was ranked as 10th fastest spread in the nation in early May, but Racine's ranking has fallen to 91st as of Wednesday. Racine's death rate is still high, ranking in the top 50 in the nation.
