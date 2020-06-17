SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will not open in 2020 because of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — With the year not even half over, the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center has announced that it will not be opening at all in 2020.

The Racine Family YMCA, which operates the aquatic center at Pritchard Park, announced the decision Wednesday evening.

"In light of current public health guidelines and orders, and after extensive planning discussions between Racine County and the Racine Family YMCA and consultation with health officials, the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will not open in 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak," a YMCA Racine news release stated.

YMCA noted that "swimming and beaches are generally considered lower risk for COVID-19 spread," but also said that "protocols to accommodate an opening of the facility were insufficient to address the significant health risks given larger crowds and confined spaces."