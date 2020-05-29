SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center unsure of opening

×
RACINE — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials continue to assess the feasibility of opening the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, mindful of both safety and staffing considerations.
Racine County and the Racine Family YMCA have been working on a plan in consultation with public health officials that would incorporate social distancing and all relevant local, state and national health guidelines and orders to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release issued Friday.
With those discussions underway, a determination has not yet been made as to whether, when and under what circumstances the facility may open.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Racine County and the Racine Family YMCA continue to remind the public to practice social distancing, good hygiene and proper swimming and water safety skills.
Undercover at the Zoo
Bruce Wolf of Kenosha holds his two sons, Jordy, 3, on his shoulders, and Zander, 5, in his arms Tuesday morning at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened Tuesday to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. To ensure safety, the zoo staff is limiting attendance to 100 guests and requiring everyone over 3 to wear a face mask. Masks are available to purchase for $1. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with the last admission at 3:30 p.m.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
Open doors
A family arrives at the Racine Zoo on Tuesday morning May 26, 2020. The zoo reopened to the public for the first times since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
Capturing the fun
Ariana South, 9, of Oak Creek, takes a picture of the zebras Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
Mask adjustments
Sara South, of Oak Creek, adjusts her son Jack's mask Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, during a visit to the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Humans at last
A Eastern Black Rhinoceros peers at human visitors Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
Humans at last
A meerkat keeps a watchful eye as a family walks past the meerkat exhibit Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
A fitting mask
Beth Heidorn, the executive director of Racine Zoo. wears a zebra print mask Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
Pit stop
Kristy Wittenburg and her Daugher, Adelyn, 2, of Mount Pleasant stop for a snack Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first times since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
Lions, tigers, and bears...
The lions lay by a window in their exhibit Tuesday morning May 26. 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
On the move
Deepa Popuri of Riverswood, Illinois, and her children, Kiran, 3, and Deven, 5, navigate through the Racine Zoo Tuesday morning May 26, 2020. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
Social distancing markers
People look at the meerkat exhibit Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
A birthday celebration
Ariana South, 9, of Oak Creek, celebrates her birthday with her family Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
Social distancing reminder
Zebra's in their exhibit behind a social distancing reminder sign on Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
Protecting the primates
A warning sign to help protect the zoo's primates on Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, at the Racine Zoo. The zoo reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Journal Times
