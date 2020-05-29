SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center unsure of opening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials continue to assess the feasibility of opening the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, mindful of both safety and staffing considerations.

Racine County and the Racine Family YMCA have been working on a plan in consultation with public health officials that would incorporate social distancing and all relevant local, state and national health guidelines and orders to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release issued Friday.

With those discussions underway, a determination has not yet been made as to whether, when and under what circumstances the facility may open.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Racine County and the Racine Family YMCA continue to remind the public to practice social distancing, good hygiene and proper swimming and water safety skills.