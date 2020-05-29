SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center unsure of opening; Burlington opening June 13

RACINE — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials continue to assess the feasibility of opening the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, mindful of both safety and staffing considerations.
Meanwhile, the Burlington Community Aquatic Center is opening Saturday, June 13 with normal operating hours.
Racine County and the Racine Family YMCA have been working on a plan in consultation with public health officials that would incorporate social distancing and all relevant local, state and national health guidelines and orders to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release issued Friday.
With those discussions underway, a determination has not yet been made as to whether, when and under what circumstances the facility may open.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Racine County and the Racine Family YMCA continue to remind the public to practice social distancing, good hygiene and proper swimming and water safety skills.
Burlington Community Aquatic Center
The Burlington Community Aquatic Center announced Friday on Facebook that it is opening Saturday, June 13 with normal operating hours.
With the delayed opening, membership fees are adjusted for this season.
- Individual Resident: $85
- Individual Nonresident: $110
- Senior (60+) Resident: $75
- Senior (60+) Nonresident: $100
- Family Resident: $145
- Family Nonresident: $195
To purchase a season membership, visit the pool's website.
Family memberships that are purchased before May 31 will also receive four guest day passes. Daily passes will remain the same price as previous seasons.
Staff will be working to ensure a clean facility with increased training and cleaning rotations, as well as additional measures that promote safe operation for both patrons and staff, such as extra sanitation and disinfecting procedures.
Attendance numbers will be monitored in the beginning, and patrons will be directed to enter the facility one way and exit another.
Jeanne Otter, director of operations said the pools will be operating at reduced capacity, but there isn't a specific number or limit because it depends on spacing between patrons and each pool area is different.
There will also be adequate line spacing for those attractions that require a line.
Otter said she encourages people to come swim-ready, as to limit time spent in locker rooms.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.