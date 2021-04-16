SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park expected to reopen this year

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen this year in accordance with public health guidelines and local regulations, Racine County and Racine Family YMCA officials announced Friday.

Season passes are on sale and can be purchased at the welcome desk at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. The Aquatic Center is planning to again hold Safety Around Water programs, lap swimming, the Water Watcher program, open swimming and other offerings.

More details, including potential capacity restrictions and an opening date, will be announced later this spring.

“After closing the facility due to COVID-19 last year, we are so excited to again provide children and families with a safe place to gather, learn to swim and beat the heat on those hot summer days,” Racine County and Racine Family YMCA officials said in the news release.

The YMCA said last year, upon announcing that the facility would remain closed throughout all of 2020, that its goal was for the pool to be, “protected for future seasons.”