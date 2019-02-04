RACINE — SC Johnson is expanding its role in providing healthcare and malaria education to thousands of people in rural Rwanda, the company announced Wednesday.
The local company last year, in partnership with the Rwanda Ministry of Health and the Society for Family Health Rwanda, established 11 “health posts,” or places rural residents can go for healthcare advice, referrals, education and treatment. Each serves between 5,000 and 7,000 people.
With the expansion, SCJ is supporting the development of 40 more posts, bringing the total affected population to about 200,000, according to Stephen Hogan, SCJ’s senior director of global public affairs.
“We wanted to really make a difference,” Hogan said. “We wanted to do it somewhere we felt we could take a long-term approach, be strategic about it and really try to address a very important issue.”
Many rural Rwandans have to travel almost three hours to get healthcare, Hogan said, so the health posts are strategically placed so the people they serve only have to travel 25-30 minutes.
“It’s trying to be equitable and looking at where the populations are based and where the healthcare gap is,” Hogan said. “For example, you might not necessarily put it in a large town. You might put it between two large towns so that people from all different parts of the community can ensure that they have access to the health post.”
Each health post is staffed by local health workers, one doctor and one nurse. They “operate much like a community health clinic would,” Amy Winter, director of global public affairs, said in an email. Care provided is mostly centered on maternal, newborn and child health.
Malaria, lower respiratory infections, hepatitis, typhoid, diarrheal diseases, HIV and malnutrition are the most commonly treated ailments at health posts, Winter said.
SCJ is focused on fighting malaria, which had 219 million cases and caused 435,000 deaths in 2017, according to the World Health Organization. The company provides funding and insect repellant, but all health staff is local.
Seeing results
“Visiting one of the health posts, the stories I heard from the staff and patients were moving and powerful,” Fisk Johnson, SCJ’s chairman and CEO, said in a press release. Johnson and Hogan went to visit several health posts in January.
Early results have been encouraging, Hogan said.
“It means that they have trusted people in the community who they can go to,” Hogan said. “… If the community themselves feel that they’re not doing a good enough job, they can make decisions on hiring and firing, so it’s very empowering as well for the community. They are able to recognize if they are getting the help and support that they need.”
Hogan declined to reveal SCJ’s financial contribution to the health posts.
Health posts could possibly be expanded to other countries, especially where malaria is prevalent, Hogan said.
