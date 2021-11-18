 Skip to main content
Say what? Burlington aldermen muted by faulty sound system installed by volunteers

BURLINGTON — A sound system that city officials allowed church volunteers to install for Burlington City Council meetings is anything but sound.

Glitches in the new system disrupted a City Council meeting on Tuesday and left aldermen listening to strange vibrating noises while trying to debate issues and conduct city business.

The problems occurred as dozens of people were in the City Council Chambers to learn about the current Echo Lake issue or to participate in a public hearing on a proposed stormwater management district.

Microphones went silent, online participants could not hear what was happening, and aldermen were distracted repeatedly by vibrating echo noises.

The sound system was installed last month by volunteers from LifeBridge Church, after city officials entrusted the project to volunteers as a way of avoiding a requirement under state law for competitive bidding among contractors.

City officials at the time estimated that the system would cost up to $25,000.

City Administrator Carina Walters welcomed a near-capacity crowd Tuesday by announcing that microphones were not working, and that council members and others would have to speak loudly.

“We have a new system,” Walters said.

Walters later said city staff was working on “learning curves and bugs,” again with assistance from the church. She said a contractor would not be brought in.

Asked if entrusting the project to volunteers was a mistake, she responded: “The mere insinuation of saying that it was a ‘mistake’ is quite insulting.”

LifeBridge Church member Bevin Dawson, who operates his own audio/video company, said the church’s volunteer workers would attempt to help the city fix the sound system problems.

Dawson said he became aware of the troubles during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“We heard the issues live last night,” he said. “We’ll get on it.”

Dawson referred other questions to LifeBridge Pastor Jon Thorngate, who could not be reached.

City officials initially planned to install new audio and video systems as part of a larger project to improve the City Council Chambers, located in the City Hall complex at 224 E. Jefferson St. It is where aldermen meet publicly twice a month to attend to local affairs.

In August, the council awarded a contract totaling $77,064 without seeking competitive bids, as required by state law. In addition to audio/video improvements, the contract included carpentry, flooring, electrical work, countertops, drywall and painting.

Rather than solicit bids from competing contractors, city staffers reached out privately to contractors they knew or found online.

After construction industry leaders questioned whether the process had violated the law, aldermen rescinded the contract. They then scaled back the project to just audio/video upgrades, and they agreed to let LifeBridge Church volunteers handle the installation rather than a professional contractor.

The volunteers attempted to complete the project Oct. 10 as part of a community service effort.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, microphones were not correctly amplifying voices as aldermen, city staff and members of the public spoke. Participants continued trying to use microphones for an automated recording of the meeting, and the proceedings were cut off repeatedly by vibrating echoes and other audio troubles.

At times, some attending the meeting remotely via the internet, including one alderman, either could not hear what was happening or could not be heard themselves.

Fire Chief Alan Babe interjected during the meeting to say that some of his employees could not hear certain aldermen speaking.

“We’re trying to figure that out,” Walters responded.

Another time, city Finance Director Steve DeQuaker requested a test to determine if Alderwoman Theresa Meyer, who was attending remotely, could be heard. When the test was a success, many in attendance broke into applause.

“Something is working,” DeQuaker said. “Something isn’t.”

