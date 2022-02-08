Saving the planet, saving gas money: City of Racine's new electric buses have arrived and are in testing

RACINE — You may have already seen them rolling around town.

The City of Racine's nine electric buses have all arrived — the first two were delivered in December — and should be fully deployed and transporting riders by this spring, the city announced Tuesday.

The RYDE Racine transit system is currently training its operators and technicians on the new electric technology and testing the battery power of the new buses.

"I am proud of the fact that soon the City of Racine will have the largest bus fleet in Wisconsin," said Mayor Cory Mason in a statement. "We are excited to have received the nine new electric buses and our transit employees are working diligently to prepare them for service."

An official launch event in the spring is to be announced.

The city's new electric buses were purchased from Proterra, an electric vehicle manufacturer based in California. The buses are 5th Generation battery 35-feet long Proterra ZX5+ models.

The buses will replace regular buses that are 16 years old and have driven about 500,000 miles. Proterra buses have accumulated over 23 million service miles, the release said, with over 135 customers and 650 buses on the road across the country. Its first all-electric bus was activated 11 years ago with Foothill Transit in California.

The electric buses' impact on the city is is two-fold: the city will be helping the environment by moving away from polluting diesel and the city will be saving about $60,000 annually in fuel. It is estimated that the city will save 56,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The buses can travel about 175 miles on a single charge. All of Racine's existing bus routes are less than 175 miles during peak hours; therefore, buses won't need to stop for a mid-route charge. The buses will also recharge at night, when the cost of power is lower due to decreased demand for electricity overnight, the release said.

A quarter of the city's transit fleet will be electric by spring, said Trevor Jung, the city's transit manager.

"This is a result of years of coordination by city staff and leadership of local elected officials committing to carbon neutrality," he said. "While we celebrate this achievement, we gain renewed energy in the work towards improved sustainability, greater savings and reliable service."

