 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Save the Children Reading campaign coming to Mitchell School on Thursday
0 Comments

Save the Children Reading campaign coming to Mitchell School on Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Save the Children humanitarian logo

RACINE — Save the Children, a humanitarian organization founded 102 years ago dedicated to improving the lives of endangered children, is taking its 100 Days of Reading campaign on the road this summer with a multi-city bus tour supported by SC Johnson and T.J. Maxx.

It will be stopping in Racine from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Mitchell School, 2713 Drexel Ave.

The invite-only bus tour is bringing summer learning, fun activities and essential resources to kids in need in the Racine area and across America, helping prepare them for the upcoming school year.

Save the Children, in partnership with SC Johnson, has stuffed the bus with backpacks of school supplies, educational materials and personal care products, which they will be hand delivering to families in Racine.

The mobile 100 Days of Reading tour, powered by an eco-friendly, clean fuel bus, will also host educational games and activities on-site to promote family engagement, learning and fun. To learn more about the bus tour and its activities, as well as Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading campaign, visit SavetheChildren.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News