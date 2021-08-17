Save the Children Reading campaign coming to Mitchell School on Thursday

RACINE — Save the Children, a humanitarian organization founded 102 years ago dedicated to improving the lives of endangered children, is taking its 100 Days of Reading campaign on the road this summer with a multi-city bus tour supported by SC Johnson and T.J. Maxx.
It will be stopping in Racine from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Mitchell School, 2713 Drexel Ave.
The invite-only bus tour is bringing summer learning, fun activities and essential resources to kids in need in the Racine area and across America, helping prepare them for the upcoming school year.
Save the Children, in partnership with SC Johnson, has stuffed the bus with backpacks of school supplies, educational materials and personal care products, which they will be hand delivering to families in Racine.
The mobile 100 Days of Reading tour, powered by an eco-friendly, clean fuel bus, will also host educational games and activities on-site to promote family engagement, learning and fun. To learn more about the bus tour and its activities, as well as Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading campaign, visit SavetheChildren.org.
