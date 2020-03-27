Saturday voting still on but only at City Hall

RACINE — City voters can still cast their ballots on Saturday March 28 and April 4 but only at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
Initially, Saturday in-person absentee ballot voting was supposed to also be held at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., and Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., but the city decided that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, those locations would remain closed.
"During the work week, we have established a process at City Hall that spreads people out and uses social distancing to protect both voters and our staff," said Mayor Cory Mason. "We will use this same process on Saturday here at City Hall. I am grateful for the staff and volunteers who are willing to come in on the weekends to make sure residents are able to exercise their right to vote.”
Absentee ballots
The city is still encouraging voters to request absentee ballots for the April 7 election. All absentee ballot applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.
"Requesting a mailed ballot is the safest way to vote," Mason stated. "However, in person, absentee voting is the next best thing you can do and having a Saturday option is a good way to accommodate voters who can’t get to City Hall during the work week."
In-person absentee ballot voting is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28 and April 4 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
Voters can request absentee ballots by:
- Emailing a request to clerks@cityofracine.org
- Texting your request to 262-822-9692
- Submitting a request online at myvote.wi.gov
When submitting a request, voters must send:
- Their first name and last name
- Date of birth
- Copy of a photo ID
- And their mailing address
Current state law requires mailed ballots to be counted on April 7th. If voters are worried about mailing ballots back to City Hall, the Clerk’s Office has put a large, red mailbox outside of City Hall by the parking lot to enable voters to drop off absentee ballots.
Concerned about COVID-19?
