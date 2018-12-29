Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE COUNTY — A Saturday morning fire that occurred in an apartment on the 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, near the border between the City of Racine and Village of Mount Pleasant, is reportedly under investigation by the Racine Fire Department.

The RFD and Racine Police Department responded to a second-floor apartment fire at around 8:12 a.m. Saturday, where a closet had caught fire, causing heat and smoke damage throughout the unit, according to a press release.

The fire was extinguished quickly, the fire department said, and no injuries were reported — although an exterior rescue was required to extricate residents from units on the first and second floor of the building.

The unit that caught fire is considered uninhabitable by the fire department and its residents will reportedly be staying with relatives.

Damages from the fire are estimated at $15,000.

This story may be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

