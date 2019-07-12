BURLINGTON — Two years after three young men were killed in car crash, the community is coming together to celebrate the legacy of Landen Brown, a 20-year-old musician and 2015 Burlington High School graduate.
A new nonprofit, After the Dash, has been set up in honor of Brown, who died in the May 28, 2017 crash, along with Jason Davis and Hunter Morby, each of whom were been juniors at Burlington High at the time.
The three were killed when the vehicle they were in struck a tree that Memorial Day weekend on Cranberry Road in the Town of Lyons, southwest of Burlington.
After the Dash is hosting a benefit at the Coffeehouse at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
The goal? “To continue what Landen started when he was on this Earth,” Denise Rawski, a friend of the Brown family, said, particularly honoring the anti-bullying efforts Brown led in life.
Headlining the event will be hypnotist Chris Jones, who gained fame in 2015 by appearing to successfully hypnotize Howie Mandell, one of the judges on the television show "America’s Got Talent." Mandel, a known germophobe, shook hands with Jones on Season 10 of "America’s Got Talent," something that Mandel rarely ever does.
Each of the day’s entertainers — including live music performers and a family trivia host — are volunteering their time, Rawski said.
There is no admissions fee. All proceeds will go to After the Dash.
For more information go to afterthedash.com.
LINEUP
11 a.m. — Hypnotist Chris Jones, as seen on "America's Got Talent"
12:30 p.m. — Family Trivia with host Paul Ivkovich
2 p.m. — Mad Bark
3:30 p.m. — Jon Dawley and the Faith Band
5 p.m. — Evelyn and Lucas Alumbreros
5:15 p.m. — Parkside Range
6:30 p.m. — The Dawleys
8:30 p.m. — Eric Erickson & The Hometown Boys
