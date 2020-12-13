Saturday featured two Racine area toy giveaways, with two more scheduled for next Saturday

There were multiple toy giveaways around Racine on Saturday. Several of them said they were inspired into action after learning the annual Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots drive was canceled.
Bikers band together
On Douglas Avenue, there was the collaboration of two motorcycle clubs, High Riders Motorcycle Club and the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club. That effort reported gathering 1,000-plus toys in-part thanks to donations from more than 25 area businesses.
Focus on toys
Focus on Community, a nonprofit focused on creating a "drug-free Racine" whose executive director is Racine Alderman Jason Meekma, aimed to “empower the parents to do the gift-giving" during its Saturday giveaway at the corner of Washington and Owen avenues, inside a now-vacant former plasma center in Uptown.
At that giveaway, parents could pick from shelves and shelves of donated gifts. Rather than giving away toys designated for boys or girls or kids of a certain age, the setup allowed parents in need to pick gifts their kids might actually want.
“Just being a parent, I think it’d be hard to give my kid a gift that I had nothing to do with," said co-organizer Sheila Simonsen.
The majority of the toys were donated from local display manufacturer Great Northern Corp., although Downtown's RG Natural Babies and Twin Dragon Games both helped out with donations.
“It’s been amazing to watch all the different community members step up … especially they (the businesses) are probably hurting, too, because of the pandemic,” Meekma said.
On Saturday alone, gifts for about 550 area kids were picked up at the FOCUS giveaway.
Focus on Community is planning another giveaway at the same location on Saturday, Dec. 19, to give parents one last chance to pick something up. That day's giveaway is scheduled to from 9 a.m. to noon at the same location.
Another Dec. 19 giveaway
Ron Tatum recently lost his mother to COVID-19. Despite his grief, he has continued leading the toy collection for Failure Is Not An Option, which has a giveaway scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot across the street from Horlick Field, 1648 North Memorial Drive.
FINAO is a subsidiary of Kingdom Builders Fellowship.
There are already 1,500 people signed up to receive gifts. The collection of toys is ongoing.
Donations can be made to 2707 Rapids Drive, Racine, with attention to FINAO Inc.
"For someone recently losing his mom to this pandemic, it has brought joy to my heart to be part of the change and difference," Tatum said in a message to The Journal Times. "I know she smiles upon all of us! It has been therapeutic for me to continue to be part of something that gives back to others."
Donors to FINAO so far have include GFS Warehouse, Menards, Daniels Chiropractic, First Weber and Burn Boot Camp.
Veterans of America MC toy giveaway on Dec. 12 along Douglas Avenue
Bike and box of toys ready for Dec. 19 giveaway
FINAO
FINAO
Focus toy giveaway
Veterans of America MC toy giveaway on Dec. 12 along Douglas Avenue
Bike and box of toys ready for Dec. 19 giveaway
FINAO
FINAO
Focus toy giveaway
