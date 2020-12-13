Saturday featured two Racine area toy giveaways, with two more scheduled for next Saturday

“Just being a parent, I think it’d be hard to give my kid a gift that I had nothing to do with," said co-organizer Sheila Simonsen.

“It’s been amazing to watch all the different community members step up … especially they (the businesses) are probably hurting, too, because of the pandemic,” Meekma said.

On Saturday alone, gifts for about 550 area kids were picked up at the FOCUS giveaway.

Focus on Community is planning another giveaway at the same location on Saturday, Dec. 19, to give parents one last chance to pick something up. That day's giveaway is scheduled to from 9 a.m. to noon at the same location.

