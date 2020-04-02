Saturday drive-thru wine sale event benefiting Tichigan Lake Lions

TOWN OF WATERFORD — While many food and drink establishments are striving to continue business through drive-thru and pickup services, Spirits of Norway Vineyard is planning an “out-of-the-box” event to keep their products in the spotlight by helping a local service club.
The vineyard is planning a drive-thru wine event benefiting the Tichigan Lake Lions Club, during which customers can drive right up to a “wine truck” and request their favorite varieties.
But this of course is not to condone drinking and driving, said Randy Larson, owner and president of the vineyard, which is located at 22200 W. Six Mile Road in nearby Norway. He wants people to stay safe in more ways than one during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Who really wants to go to a grocery store where you’ve got thousands of people going in and out of that place all day long? Or would you just rather feel safer in your vehicle and do a drive-thru?” Larson said.
Customers will not be allowed to leave their cars. Additionally, all volunteers and vineyard staff working at the event will be wearing surgical gloves and masks. They will be using plenty of hand sanitizer.
The event is scheduled to take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Tichigan Lake Lions Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Road, or until supplies are sold out. The wine truck will be offering 200 bottles of wine for sale; customers will get to choose from 25 varieties.
The Lions Club will be receiving all profits, Larson said. The club will use the money to invest back into the community.
A free Spirits of Norway Vineyard bag will be given customers who buy six bottles; after 12 bottles, customers will receive a free wine journal/notebook.
Pent-up demand
The wine truck is one of two that Larson has had for about four years. Typically, they drive to festivals throughout the summer.
Larson said the idea for the event was to have something outside of the box and give people a chance to venture out on a Saturday to relieve cabin fever during the COVID-19 health crisis. He has been getting phone calls of people wanting to buy the vineyard’s wine.
Larson said that during the planning stages for the event, several questions were addressed: “How can we make a fun event, still be safe and still meet the needs of our wine associates who want to buy wine, want to get out of a house and participate in some sort of a fun event?” he said.
And a bonus is that the Lions Club benefits, he said. “So you talk about a win-win-win situation.”
