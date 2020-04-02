Saturday drive-thru wine sale event benefiting Tichigan Lake Lions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TOWN OF WATERFORD — While many food and drink establishments are striving to continue business through drive-thru and pickup services, Spirits of Norway Vineyard is planning an “out-of-the-box” event to keep their products in the spotlight by helping a local service club.

The vineyard is planning a drive-thru wine event benefiting the Tichigan Lake Lions Club, during which customers can drive right up to a “wine truck” and request their favorite varieties.

But this of course is not to condone drinking and driving, said Randy Larson, owner and president of the vineyard, which is located at 22200 W. Six Mile Road in nearby Norway. He wants people to stay safe in more ways than one during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Who really wants to go to a grocery store where you’ve got thousands of people going in and out of that place all day long? Or would you just rather feel safer in your vehicle and do a drive-thru?” Larson said.

Customers will not be allowed to leave their cars. Additionally, all volunteers and vineyard staff working at the event will be wearing surgical gloves and masks. They will be using plenty of hand sanitizer.